– WWE.com listed the Top 30 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Maxxine Dupri, Scarlett celebrating with Karrion Kross, Rhea Ripley getting a tattoo of her beloved dog, Sheamus, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

Who snapped the best Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/pSzmsjafyo pic.twitter.com/69r0gf7oFy — WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2025