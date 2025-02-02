wrestling / News

Tiffany Stratton, Maxxine Dupri, & Jade Cargill Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

February 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tiffany Stratton WWE Smackdown 1-17-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Maxxine Dupri, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton wearing her new official t-shirt, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green hanging out with Piper Niven, Braun Strowman meeting Matthew McConaughey at SmackDown, Rhea Ripley, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

