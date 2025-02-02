wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton, Maxxine Dupri, & Jade Cargill Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
February 2, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Maxxine Dupri, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton wearing her new official t-shirt, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green hanging out with Piper Niven, Braun Strowman meeting Matthew McConaughey at SmackDown, Rhea Ripley, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who snapped the best Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/l8wBh2H1nd pic.twitter.com/l8BxKrdoXT
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025
