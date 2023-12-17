wrestling / News

Tiffany Stratton, Xia Li, Samantha Irvin, More Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

December 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Tiffany Stratton Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Instagram Photos this week. The latest picks include Isla Dawn, Gigi Dolin, Xia Li showing why it’s shoulder day, Charlotte Flair, Samantha Irvin showcasing why she’s a “regal winter baddie,” Tommaso Ciampa celebrating his daughter’s birthday, Sheamus, Tiffany Stratton living up to her “Tiffany Core” nickname, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

