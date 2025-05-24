Tiffany Stratton Trades Barbs With Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair In WWE Smackdown Segment

Tiffany Stratton had a bit of a war of words with Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Stratton cut a promo to open up Friday’s shjow, talking about how she won Money in the Bank last year around this time and now she’s a champion. She warned whoever wins this year’s Money in the Bank not to cash in on her, which led to Bliss coming down to the ring.

Bliss then said that she and Stratton hadn’t officially met and talked about how Stratton has been on her radar for a while. She noted that they’ve both cashed in on Nia Jax, but said she liked Jax and doesn’t know Stratton. She told Stratton that her fall would be even quicker than her rise.

Flair then came down and said that she has won everything except Money in the Bank and that when she cashes in, she will take her title back from Stratton. Stratton reminded Flair that she said cashing in was the easy way out and called Flair and Bliss “vintage” while she was the upgrade.

Flair did not end up qualifying for Money in the Bank as Giulia won their triple threat match with Zelina Vega to win the qualifying match.