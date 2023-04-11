wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca Added to Tonight’s WWE NXT
– WWE has confirmed a new matchup for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT Tv. Tiffany Stratton will now face Sol Ruca in a singles match as a result of their recent confrontation.
Tonight’s WWE NXT airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. TBA vs. TBA
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Kiana James & Fallon Henley
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner (Robert Stone will walk away if Von Wagner loses)
* Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca
* Duke Hudson’s MVP Trophy Presentation
* Cora Jade explains her attack on Indi Hartwell
BREAKING: After a confrontation this past weekend, @tiffstrattonwwe will go one-on-one with @SolRucaWWE TONIGHT on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/waBftwT12M
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- WWE Raw Undergoes Changes Due to Talent Having Difficult Travel Day
- AAA TripleMania XXXI Match Up In the Air After Failed Wrestling Exam, Sexual Assault Allegations
- Kevin Nash Wants To “Figure Out What The F—‘s Going On” Between Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar
- Jacy Jayne in Tight Dress, Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos