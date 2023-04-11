Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca Added to Tonight’s WWE NXT

– WWE has confirmed a new matchup for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT Tv. Tiffany Stratton will now face Sol Ruca in a singles match as a result of their recent confrontation.

Tonight’s WWE NXT airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. TBA vs. TBA

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Kiana James & Fallon Henley

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner (Robert Stone will walk away if Von Wagner loses)

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca

* Duke Hudson’s MVP Trophy Presentation

* Cora Jade explains her attack on Indi Hartwell