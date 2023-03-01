wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton Wants A Shot At NXT Women’s Championship
During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Tiffany Stratton cut a promo and said that she wants a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship. She made the challenge after defeating Katana Chance. Champion Roxanne Perez will defend against Meiko Satomura at NXT Roadblock next week.
She said: ““I have proven that I am the very best woman in NXT and all of you would be satisfied by that, but I’m never satisfied. I don’t want to be called the best, I want to be called the NXT Women’s Champion. Roxanne Perez. Meiko Satomura. I don’t care who wins next week, because that title belongs to me.”
"I don't want to be called the best, I want to be called the NXT Women's Champion!"
It doesn't matter who walks out of #NXTRoadblock, @tiffstrattonwwe says she's got next.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Pid8mqhyvP
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Grayson Waller Says Shawn Michaels Won’t Let Him Appear On NXT Tonight
- MJF Takes Shots at Alberto El Patron, Calls Him an ‘Abuser’ and ‘Drug Addict’
- Blue Meanie Shares Stories Of nWo Members’ Reactions To bWo Parody
- Kenny Omega Speaks On AEW All Out Brawl, ‘Ominous’ Atmosphere, Why It Didn’t Turn Out Like Other Spats