Tiffany Stratton Wants A Shot At NXT Women’s Championship

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Tiffany Stratton cut a promo and said that she wants a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship. She made the challenge after defeating Katana Chance. Champion Roxanne Perez will defend against Meiko Satomura at NXT Roadblock next week.

She said: ““I have proven that I am the very best woman in NXT and all of you would be satisfied by that, but I’m never satisfied. I don’t want to be called the best, I want to be called the NXT Women’s Champion. Roxanne Perez. Meiko Satomura. I don’t care who wins next week, because that title belongs to me.”