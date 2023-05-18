wrestling / News

Tiffany Stratton Wants To Be A Threat When She Joins WWE Main Roster

May 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tiffany Stratton WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with Not Sam Wrestling (via Fightful), Tiffany Stratton spoke about her goals whenever she gets called up to the WWE main roster. She noted that she wants to be an actual threat and not pushed aside in favor of other talent. Stratton is currently in NXT, taking part in the NXT Women’s title tournament.

She said: “I want to, when I get called up, I want to be a threat. I want to be someone that is like, ‘Oh crap, Tiffany is here, she is ready.’ I don’t want to be called up and be pushed to the side for a little bit. I want to be called up and be a threat to everyone. If I have another year in NXT and make a name for myself and hold some gold, maybe, I feel like I can be at that level.

