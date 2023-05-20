– During a recent interview with Sam Roberts for Notsam Wrestling, NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton on not being drafted to the main WWE roster this year and how she wants to be seen when she makes it to the main roster. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“When I get called up, I want to be a threat. I want to be someone that is like, ‘Oh crap, Tiffany’s here. She’s ready.’ I don’t want to be called up and be pushed to the side for a little bit. I want to be called up and be a threat to everyone. And I feel like if I have another year within ‘NXT’ and make a name for myself and hold some gold maybe, I feel like I could be at that level.”