Tiffany Stratton On What She Needs to Improve On As a Performer, Who She Gets Advice From

Tiffany Stratton has been working in at the WWE Performance Center since August 2021, and she recently talked about her progress as a performer and more. The WWE NXT star, who will face Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez for the former’s NXT Women’s Championship at Spring Breakin’, spoke with Busted Open Radio recently and talked about her work at the Performance Center and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On what she needs to improve on in terms of her skills: “I think I have every single component that it takes to become a superstar. I think I lack in the ring. In the ring, I think I lack with my selling and psychology. That’s where I need to improve, and quickly. Definitely, in ring is where I need to improve with my selling and psychology, those are the number one factors.”

On who she goes to for advice at the WWE Performance Center: “Shawn Michaels is definitely one that I try and go to a lot and ask for advice. He is the one that is telling me, ‘your selling needs to be better.’ Then, Fit Finlay, he has been helping me a lot lately. I go to him for questions as well, he’s been helping me a lot.”