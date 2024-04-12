Tiffany Stratton On Who She Would Want To Face At WrestleMania 41

Tiffany Stratton didn’t compete at WrestleMania 40, but she has a dream opponent for next year’s show. Stratton spoke with MuscleManMalcolm ahead of the PPV and talked about who she would like to compete against and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On who she wants to compete against: “Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair is my number me. IYO SKY, Asuka, and that’s kind of my top four or five right now.”

On her dream WrestleMania 41 opponent: “I heard WrestleMania 41 is going to be in Minnesota, or it’s rumored, and I’m from Minnesota, so I think night one, main event, me versus Charlotte Flair.”