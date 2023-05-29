wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton Wins Vacant Women’s Title At NXT Battleground (Clips)
Tiffany Stratton is your new NXT Women’s Champion, winning the title at NXT Battleground. Stratton defeated Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the tournament to crown a new champion after Indi Hartwell vacated it due to injury and being drafted to Raw.
Stratton defeated Gigi Dolin and Roxanne Perez to make it into the finals, while Valkyra defeated Kiana James and Cora Jade in the tournament. This marks Stratton’s first run with the title; you can see highlights from the match below.
Our live coverage of NXT Battleground is here>
HERE WE GO!#NXTBattlground pic.twitter.com/z4PSo5m7nI
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
.@tiffstrattonwwe is absolutely destroying @Real_Valkyria's knee right now 😬#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/jbp44GyMKN
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
THIS IS AWESOME 👏👏👏#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/1ewvQK8Fxc
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- WWE Roster Back in US After Saudi Arabia Trip, Triple H & Other Executives Flew Commercial
- Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Let Him & Shawn Michaels Decide Who Would Win Their WrestleMania 21 Match
- Updated Air Dates & Synopses for First Four Episodes of Dark Side of the Ring S4
- Note On Long Term Plans For Roman Reigns Going Forward