Tiffany Stratton Wins Vacant Women’s Title At NXT Battleground (Clips)

Tiffany Stratton is your new NXT Women’s Champion, winning the title at NXT Battleground. Stratton defeated Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the tournament to crown a new champion after Indi Hartwell vacated it due to injury and being drafted to Raw.

Stratton defeated Gigi Dolin and Roxanne Perez to make it into the finals, while Valkyra defeated Kiana James and Cora Jade in the tournament. This marks Stratton’s first run with the title; you can see highlights from the match below.

Our live coverage of NXT Battleground is here>