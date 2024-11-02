Tiffany Stratton Wants Her WWE Crown Jewel Plans To Be a Surprise, Will Be Cheering On Nia Jax

Tiffany Stratton is keeping her WWE Crown Jewel plans close to the vest, but she says she’ll be there and cheering on Nia Jax. Stratton spoke with Sports Illustrated and said that she’s not keen on revealing what she plans to do, but will be at the show.

“Obviously, I would like for it to be a surprise, but I can say that I am going to be in Saudi Arabia,” Stratton said. “I am going to have pretty new gear. I will be backstage. I will be cheering on Nia Jax, and that’s all I’m going to say.”

Crown Jewel takes place on Saturday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.