Tiffany Stratton on WWE NXT Battleground Title Bout: ‘I Was Born for This’

– During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE NXT Superstar and top women’s title contender Tiffany Stratton discussed her upcoming title matchup against Lyra Valkyria slated for NXT Battleground this weekend. The two will face off in the finals of the NXT Women’s Title Tournament.

Tiffany Stratton stated on NXT Battleground (via WrestlingInc.com), “Yeah, it’s my first-ever singles title match. It’s my first singles pay-per-view, it’s my second pay-per-view ever. I’m ready, let’s do it.” With asked if she will guarantee victory, Stratton said in response, “Oh, yeah, I’m ready. I was born for this.”

The winner of this weekend’s tournament final will be crowned the new NXT Women’s Champion. The event is slated for Sunday, May 28 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.