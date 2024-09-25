– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton discussed WWE potentially adding a midcard title to the women’s division and how it could benefit the women Superstars. She said on the topic (via Fightful):

“I definitely think we have such a stacked SmackDown roster. We have Jade Cargill, we have Bianca Belair, we’ve got Nia [Jax], we’ve got me, Naomi. I feel like there are so many big, strong talents on the SmackDown roster, I definitely think a mid-card title could be something that would benefit for the women’s roster, but I definitely think right now, we’re doing so good.”

Tiffany Stratton currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, which she can cash in for an immediate title shot at a time of her choosing up until July 2025.