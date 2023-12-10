wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton, Xia Li, Tegan Nox Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
December 10, 2023
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Instagram Photos this week. The latest picks include Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins going on a Disney trip with daughter Roux, Carmella and her bouncing baby boy, Omos, Liv Morgan going to her first Packers game, Samantha Irvin, Nia Jax, Xia Li going horseback riding, Charlotte Flair, Tegan Nox, Tiffany Stratton showing why she lives rent free in the heads of the WWE Universe, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/NYRIdrwlmz pic.twitter.com/EU3R0ytINN
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
