Tiger Mask Leads Ten-Bell Salute For Dynamite Kid

– Tiger Mask led a ten-bell salute at Korakuen Hall in Japan to honor the late Tom “Dynamite Kid” Billington. You can see video below of the Japanese legend at the head of the salute.

Tiger Mask and Dynamite Kid’s rivalry was legendary, beginning in 1981 and running the better part of two years. Tiger Mask’s debut match in NJPW was against Billington and saw Mask go over in a major upset, kicking off a feud that concluded in 1983 when they fought to a draw in a match for the vacant WWF Junior Heavyweight Championship.