wrestling / News

Tiktok Stars Costco Guys Appear at AEW All Out: Zero Hour

September 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out Image Credit: AEW

Tiktok stars AJ and Big Justice, the Costco Guys, appeared at AEW All Out: Zero Hour, interacting with the Iron Savages. Later, they spoke with RJ City and Renee Paquette, where Big Justice said he was “maybe” considering getting into wrestling.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW All Out, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading