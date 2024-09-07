wrestling / News
Tiktok Stars Costco Guys Appear at AEW All Out: Zero Hour
September 7, 2024 | Posted by
Tiktok stars AJ and Big Justice, the Costco Guys, appeared at AEW All Out: Zero Hour, interacting with the Iron Savages. Later, they spoke with RJ City and Renee Paquette, where Big Justice said he was “maybe” considering getting into wrestling.
The #CostcoGuys are bringing the BOOM to #AEWAllOut ZERO HOUR!
Watch the #AEWAllOut ZERO HOUR right here:https://t.co/foIKYaUWDk@JackedJameson | @bear_boulder | @bearbronsonBC pic.twitter.com/NFgeELiXCC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2024
Bringing the BOOM to #AEWAllOut, it's the #CostcoGuys, with @RJCity1 and @reneepaquette!
Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/UZxH9YSyIZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2024
