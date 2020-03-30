Tim Storm Looks Back On his Interactions withTiger King‘s Joe Exotic

As we previously reported, the subject of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness had ties to pro wrestling. Joe Exotic was a promoter for NWA Texoma Wrestling, which hosted the likes of Erik of WWE’s Viking Raiders and Tim Storm. In an interview with Fightful, Storm spoke about his experience working with Exotic and wrestling at a zoo.

He said: “The first show we did, I think, was in his parking lot, which, you know, again, maybe twenty-five fans. The second show we did was inside the compound. Summertime. Horrible heat outside. I think one time we dressed in a trailer, which now, again watching the documentary, probably not the perfect place to be because a lot of things happened inside those trailers that I would never have thought about. The other time, who knows where we dressed. Maybe a tent that was set up. And again, I want to kind of frame it with the motivation, which was. Would we, some very talented wrestlers, and again, I’m not a lot we get paid to do it, but would we be willing to come out to a fundraiser to raise money to feed these saved animals? You know, for somebody that’s an animal lover, that’s hard to say no to. Some of it was good, really good. Some of those matches were decent quality matches. I know on one particular day. After the show, I believe, [we] changed clothes and we toured the animal park after hours. I am absolutely enthralled with the power and the size of a tiger or a lion. So that was very cool to me. And. You got to do some things that probably, you know, as far as with the animals that bit a lot of people wouldn’t be able to do on a regular tour. You know, open up the wolf, you know, part and go in and hang out with wolves, which were as friendly as dogs, by the way. I mean, it was great. But, you know, again, experiences that most people don’t get to have. And I appreciate it. You know, looking back now and looking at some of the stuff that’s out there, I’m like, okay, that’s creepy and weird. And maybe I shouldn’t have. But again, it’s that neighbor that you go, ‘I never saw that coming.’“