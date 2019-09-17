Various News: Tim Storm Set to Challenge Nick Aldis at NWA TV Tapings, Ken Resnick Joins Wrestling With History

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that former NWA Worlds Heavyweight champion Tim Storm will challenge current champion Nick Aldis for the title at the upcoming NWA TV tapings on September 30 in Atlanta, Georgia. You can check out a video of the announcement on Ten Pounds of Gold below. Additionally, Tim Storm accepted the challenge upon the condition that if he loses, he will never get another shot at the title again.

– VOC Nation has announced that former WWE and AWA broadcast Ken Resnick is joining the Wrestling With History show for VOC Nation Radio Network. You can check out the announcement below.

Former WWE and AWA Announcer Ken Resnick to Join VOC Nation Radio Network

Former WWE and AWA announcer and backstage interviewer “Killer” Ken Resnick is joining VOC Nation’s Wrestling with History program with VOC Nation founder Bruce Wirt beginning October 2nd. Resnick is best known for his WWF run in the mid-80s where he interviewed talent on the syndicated television shows to promote house show matches in localized markets. Resnick also worked in the AWA after the departure of “Mean” Gene Okerlund in the early 1980s.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the VOC Nation Radio Network, and excited to be teaming up with Bruce Wirt on a show where fans are not only able to listen, but interact as well,” said Resnick. “There are so many excellent wrestling podcasts out there; we hope fans add ours to their list as it will allow them to call in, share their opinion, and ask us questions each week.”

Wrestling with History streams live each Wednesday night at 930pm ET and focuses on a different historical topic in professional wrestling each week. The show will also feature guests related to each topic. Following the live show on vocnation.com, the podcast will drop at midnight on Thursday morning on all major podcast platforms.

“It’s an honor to have Ken join our team,” said VOC Nation Founder and President Bruce Wirt. “He is the latest of our growing team that has lived the backstage pro wrestling life. We are committed to bringing fans interesting and entertaining programming that they can interact with live.”

The VOC Nation Radio Network has been operating since 2010, growing out of Philadelphia terrestrial radio and then merging with PWI’s Brady Hicks’ In the Room network in 2014. VOC Nation features daily live programming and listener interaction. VOC Nation hosts have included Chaz “Mosh” Warrington, Shelly Martinez, and WCW’s Maestro Rob Kellum, and listenership consistently ranks in the top 1% of all podcasts ranked by Podomatic.

For more information, visit http://vocnation.com.