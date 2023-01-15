Timebomb Pro Holiday, Aw, Hell Complete Results 01.12.2023: Timebomb Championship, Miracle On 34th Street Fight, & More

The Holiday, Aw, Hell event was hosted by Timebomb Pro Wrestling on January 12 in Fargo, ND. You can see the full results (via Cagematch) and find some highlights below.

*Miracle On 34th Street Fight: Jordan defeated Ricky Noren

*Frontman Jah defeated Connor Hopkins

*Free Range Kara defeated Shane Black

*Arik Cannon defeated Rob Justice

*Heavy Metal Lore defeated Effy

*Damon Spriggle defeated Badger Briggs

*Timebomb Championship – Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Bryan Keith defeated Kevin Ku