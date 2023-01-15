wrestling / News
Timebomb Pro Holiday, Aw, Hell Complete Results 01.12.2023: Timebomb Championship, Miracle On 34th Street Fight, & More
The Holiday, Aw, Hell event was hosted by Timebomb Pro Wrestling on January 12 in Fargo, ND. You can see the full results (via Cagematch) and find some highlights below.
*Miracle On 34th Street Fight: Jordan defeated Ricky Noren
*Frontman Jah defeated Connor Hopkins
*Free Range Kara defeated Shane Black
*Arik Cannon defeated Rob Justice
*Heavy Metal Lore defeated Effy
*Damon Spriggle defeated Badger Briggs
*Timebomb Championship – Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Bryan Keith defeated Kevin Ku
📸 EXCLUSIVE – brought to you by @TheUndercardPod 🎙️
It's @EFFYlives vs. @HeavyMetalLore! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FFNikrvntn
— Timebomb Pro Wrestling (@TimebombPro) January 13, 2023
@arikcannon Pabst for the win#timebombpro #photographer #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/6eAQjioSOG
— Jonathan SLIM Erickson (@1nfect3d666) January 13, 2023
On three hours of sleep, and an awesome time at @TimebombPro last night, LOTS of pictures to go through, but I think I found an early favorite!
On to @f1rstwrestling #wrestlepalooza tonight!#timebombpro #bryankeith #kevinku #punches #sanctuaryeventcenter #fargo #pentax #tamron pic.twitter.com/AmsJTzjVUi
— Brian Curski (@CurskiPics) January 13, 2023