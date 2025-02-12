Timeless Toni Storm Admits That She’s Proud of Mariah May

– Timeless Toni Storm joined Renee Paquette on Up Close to discuss her upcoming title bout against Mariah May at AEW Grand Slam Australia. During the chat, Storm admitted that May is the champion she always wanted to be.

Storm said on her former protege (via Fightful), “Yes. I admit it, she’s the champion that I’ve always wanted to be but never could be, and that’s because she does not have a heart.” She continued on her own biggest downfall, “My biggest downfall is that I have too much of a heart, Mariah, you sick b****. I am proud of you, but she will soon realize that that is just not good enough.”

Toni Storm challenges Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship on Saturday, February 15 at AEW Grand Slam Australia. The event is being held at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia. It will be broadcast via tape delay on TNT.