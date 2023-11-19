wrestling / News
Timeless Toni Storm Becomes Three-Time AEW Women’s Champion at Full Gear
She’s timeless and now Toni Storm is a three-time AEW Women’s World Champion, defeating Hikaru Shida at Full Gear. Storm used her hip attack to get the pin, but not without controversy, as she had a metal plate attached to her backside. After the match, Mariah May presented her with flowers.
Hikaru Shida, a three-time champion herself, ends her latest reign at 40 days. She won the belt on October 10, defeating Saraya.
The #AEW Women's World Championship is on the line as the challenger "Timeless" Toni Storm makes her way to the ring.
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr#ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/IkpTKUmF6n
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
The #AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida defends her title right now on #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@shidahikaru pic.twitter.com/5XbpVu5nqw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
"Timeless" Toni Storm charging up!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@shidahikaru | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/saYvKXTHeH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
By any means necessary for "Timeless" Toni Storm.
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@shidahikaru | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/94E8mysnKx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Hikaru Shida kicks it into Full Gear!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@shidahikaru | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/uzNTU7RJAm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Hikaru Shida with a kendo stick to Luther on the outside!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@shidahikaru | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/qhUqWWrW7S
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Mariah May is giving the new #AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm her flowers!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@shidahikaru | @MariahMayx pic.twitter.com/ijEIv2FG2h
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
The #AEW Women's World Champion is once again, 'Timeless' Toni Storm!#AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/fQltQGAjVz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023