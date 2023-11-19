Timeless Toni Storm Becomes Three-Time AEW Women’s Champion at Full Gear

She’s timeless and now Toni Storm is a three-time AEW Women’s World Champion, defeating Hikaru Shida at Full Gear. Storm used her hip attack to get the pin, but not without controversy, as she had a metal plate attached to her backside. After the match, Mariah May presented her with flowers.

Hikaru Shida, a three-time champion herself, ends her latest reign at 40 days. She won the belt on October 10, defeating Saraya.