Timeless Toni Storm Becomes Three-Time AEW Women’s Champion at Full Gear

November 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

She’s timeless and now Toni Storm is a three-time AEW Women’s World Champion, defeating Hikaru Shida at Full Gear. Storm used her hip attack to get the pin, but not without controversy, as she had a metal plate attached to her backside. After the match, Mariah May presented her with flowers.

Hikaru Shida, a three-time champion herself, ends her latest reign at 40 days. She won the belt on October 10, defeating Saraya.

