Timeless Toni Storm Retains AEW Women’s Title at Worlds End

Timeless Toni Storm successfully defended her AEW Women’s World title at Worlds End, defeating challenger Riho. Riho, the first AEW Women’s champion, managed to avoid the hip attack and kick out of Storm Zero. But Storm was able to hit a DDT variant to get the pin. Mariah May came out after the match and celebrated with Storm, throwing rose petals around her.

Storm is in the middle of her third reign as champion, which has lasted for 43 days. She won the title from Hikaru Shida on the October 10th episode of Dynamite.