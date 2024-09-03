– Former AEW Women’s World Champion, Timeless Toni Storm, joined ESPN SportsCenter Australia this week to discuss AEW Grandslam coming to the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia next year. During the interview, she discussed wanting a rematch with her rival, reigning World Champion Mariah May. She said on the subject (via Fightful):

“I hope that’s the case. I hope I get my rematch here against Mariah May. We did this on her turf last time in Wembley in London. I think it’s time to bring it home for me. I think it’s time to get back to Brisbane and beat the ever-loving crap out of her in front of all my family and friends and make my country proud.”

AEW Grandslam Australis scheduled for Saturday, February 15 in Brisbane, Australia at the Suncorp Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.