Timeless Toni Storm Holds Onto Women’s World Title At AEW Revolution

Toni Storm is still Timeless and your AEW Women’s World Champion following her match with Deonna Purrazzo at AEW Revolution. Storm defeated Purrazzo with some help from Mariah May and Luther at Sunday’s PPV, getting the pin after her two henchpeople distracted the referee which allowed her to hit a piledriver for the win.

Storm has been Women’s World Champion for 107 days now, having won the title from Hikaru Shida at Full Gear in November.

You can see pics from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.

‘The Virtuosa’ Deonna Purrazzo has put past friendship aside, and she's ready to take her spot as #AEW Women's World Champion. Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!

