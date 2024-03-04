wrestling / News
Timeless Toni Storm Holds Onto Women’s World Title At AEW Revolution
Toni Storm is still Timeless and your AEW Women’s World Champion following her match with Deonna Purrazzo at AEW Revolution. Storm defeated Purrazzo with some help from Mariah May and Luther at Sunday’s PPV, getting the pin after her two henchpeople distracted the referee which allowed her to hit a piledriver for the win.
Storm has been Women’s World Champion for 107 days now, having won the title from Hikaru Shida at Full Gear in November.
You can see pics from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.
‘The Virtuosa’ Deonna Purrazzo has put past friendship aside, and she's ready to take her spot as #AEW Women's World Champion.
Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🌐: https://t.co/Bc4ZSSvvNC@DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/iMo4MG4AW6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024
AEW Women's World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm is ready to put on the performance of a LIFETIME. But not without a few mind games…
Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🌐: https://t.co/Bc4ZSSvvNC#TimelessToniStorm | @MariahMayx pic.twitter.com/MfzBDpxAC7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024
'Timeless' Toni Storm and 'The Virtuosa' throw down STRIKES!
Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🌐: https://t.co/Bc4ZSSvvNC#TimelessToniStorm | @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/OCZ4RjPzmW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024
'The Virtuosa' sends a WAKE UP CALL!
Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🌐: https://t.co/Bc4ZSSvvNC#TimelessToniStorm | @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/4Yn0wctpeO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024
'Timeless' Toni Storm with a timely counter and BRUTAL hip attack!
Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🌐: https://t.co/Bc4ZSSvvNC#TimelessToniStorm | @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/JskdnoiJyR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024
Luther makes a cameo, but is it enough?
Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🌐: https://t.co/Bc4ZSSvvNC#TimelessToniStorm | @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/gZ9M2bWQqr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, Bully Ray & More Pay Tribute to Sting Ahead of Final Match
- Darby Allin Wants Sting To Leave Wrestling On A High Note, Says He’s ‘At Peace’ If He Dies On Mount Everest
- Wrestling Stars, Industry Pay Tribute to Sting Ahead of AEW Revolution
- The Undertaker Recalls an Emotionally Charged Instance of Wrestlers’ Court