Timothy Thatcher Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8
In a post on Twitter, Josh Barnett has announced that former WWE NXT wrestler Timothy Thatcher has been added to Bloodsport 8. He will face JR Kratos The event happens at GCW’s The Collective on March 31. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Josh Barnett vs. JONAH
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson
* Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick
* John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch
* Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai
* Ninja Mack vs. Yoya
* Alex Coughlin vs. Slade
* Timothy Thatcher vs. JR Kratos
Two wrestlers who came up together
Trained together
Bled and sweat together
Are meeting in the ring at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 8.
Each man knows each other's strengths…and how to exploit their weaknesses.
Timothy Thatcher v. JR Kratos
Tix! https://t.co/RkdYOjL2KC pic.twitter.com/cLMMsOoiIl
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 12, 2022