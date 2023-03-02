wrestling / News
Timothy Thatcher Faces Josh Barnett at Bloodsport 9
– Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett has announced that he will face Timothy Thatcher at Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 event during GCW The Collective. The two are scheduled to face one another in a rematch from their first bout in December 2017.
Barnett wrote on his bout with Timothy Thatcher, “A rematch between two disciples of Catch Wrestling. Between a trainer and a student. Two indomitable spirits with a burning drive for victory. Thatcher has grown stronger since the first match with many battles abroad as well. Has it been enough? Let’s find out.”
The event will be held on Thursday, March 30 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. It will be streamed live on FITE+.
