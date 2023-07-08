Timothy Thatcher Reveals How His AEW Appearance Came About

Timothy Thatcher competed on AEW TV against Bryan Danielson back in February, and he recently discussed how the match came about. Thatcher faced Danielson as part of the latter’s trials to earn a match with MJf at AEW Revolution, and he talked about the appearance with Sports Illustrated. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On how the match came about: “AEW, that was literally out of the blue. It happened because Bryan Danielson wanted to wrestle me. For me, that was reason enough to fly from Tokyo to Dayton, Ohio for a day and back.”

On his philosophy when it comes to wrestling: “I’m doing it the way I think it should. If it doesn’t make me a superstar, that’s O.K. That’s not why I’m here. The ones I looked up to, the task of victory was their focus—not who had the prettier outfit or the coolest catchphrase. I’m not here for people to sing along. I’m here to make them feel something. That doesn’t always play to a mass audience, but for those it plays to, it sticks. That means more to me.”