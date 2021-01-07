wrestling / News
Timothy Thatcher Injury Reportedly Storyline Only
January 7, 2021 | Posted by
It was confirmed by WWE yesterday that the Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher was pulled from NXT New Year’s Evil. The reason given from the company was that Thatcher was injured. However, PWInsider reports that Thatcher is fine and the injury is a storyline, meant to explain moving the match. The plan is to still have the Fight Pit soon, but it’s unknown when that will be.
More Trending Stories
- Batista, Mustafa Ali, Titus O’Neil & More React to Insurrection Attempt in Washington, DC
- NXT Talent Was Planned For Last Week’s Smackdown For Main Event Angle
- Mick Foley Wants Vince McMahon to Remove Donald Trump From the WWE Hall of Fame
- Goldberg and Drew McIntyre Segment From RAW Hurt By Timing Issues, Details On Original Plan