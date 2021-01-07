wrestling / News

Timothy Thatcher Injury Reportedly Storyline Only

January 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Timothy Thatcher

It was confirmed by WWE yesterday that the Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher was pulled from NXT New Year’s Evil. The reason given from the company was that Thatcher was injured. However, PWInsider reports that Thatcher is fine and the injury is a storyline, meant to explain moving the match. The plan is to still have the Fight Pit soon, but it’s unknown when that will be.

