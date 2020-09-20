wrestling / News
Timothy Thatcher Joins NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match
– WWE has announced that Timothy Thatcher is the latest competitor to join the Gauntlet Eliminator match later this week. You can view that announcement below.
The match now features Timothy Thatcher, Cameron Grimes, KUSHIDA, and Kyle O’Reilly. It will be held on this Wednesday’s NXT on September 23. The winner of the match will challenge NXT Champion Finn Balor at NXT Takeover on October 4. There is still one competitor that has yet to be named.
Two men start in the ring and every four minutes, another person enters. The only way to get eliminated is pinfall or submission.
Get ready for some Thatch-as-Thatch-can on #WWENXT!
Timothy Thatcher is the fourth entrant in the first-ever #GauntletEliminator Match! pic.twitter.com/lAb6NzWg95
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 20, 2020
