wrestling / News
Timothy Thatcher Makes NXT Debut as Matt Riddle’s Partner in Tag Team Title Defense
Matt Riddle needed a partner to defend the NXT Tag Team Titles on tonight’s episode, and Timothy Thatcher stepped in. Thatcher made his NXT TV debut on tonight’s episode as Riddle’s mystery partner as named by Pete Dunne, and the two successfully defended the titles against Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong.
Riddle’s co-champion Pete Dunne was unable to defend the titles because he’s stuck in the UK due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. You can see pics and video from the match below:
UP NEXT: @SuperKingofBros & ????? defend the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles against #UndisputedERA's @roderickstrong & @theBobbyFish!
We really hope #StallionRiddle found out who his partner was. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MzK1IgAIWW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 16, 2020
No time for fistbumps. TIMOTHY THATCHER is here to BREAK JAWS!@SuperKingofBros just secured himself a FANTASTIC tag team partner! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/y11s9cC8S1
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2020
And @SuperKingofBros' tag team partner is…TIMOTHY THATCHER!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Zb2eMqpzpJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2020
#UndisputedERA isn't happy to see TIMOTHY THATCHER, but WE sure are!
THANK YOU, @PeteDunneYxB! #WWENXT @SuperKingofBros @theBobbyFish @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/8rWCwwDtBO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 16, 2020
𝑪𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉 up. #TimothyThatcher #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1hTI33GSon
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2020
You'll get used to it, Timothy. #WWENXT @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/wVSfQjPGPz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 16, 2020
The team of @SuperKingofBros & TIMOTHY THATCHER are a couple of stellar stallions!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dQ5JRZBede
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2020
Whatcha lookin' at, @DexterLumis? 😳#WWENXT @theBobbyFish @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/USfqpmqRoy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 16, 2020
Welcome to @WWENXT, Timothy!@SuperKingOfBros & TIMOTHY THATCHER retain the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles! #AndStill pic.twitter.com/E2mmwD2KgF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 16, 2020
Welcome to @WWENXT, Timothy!@SuperKingOfBros & TIMOTHY THATCHER retain the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles! #AndStill pic.twitter.com/E2mmwD2KgF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Warned Talent and Staff That ‘Major Cuts’ Are Coming
- Jim Ross on Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 17 Heel Turn, If It’s Failing Influenced John Cena Not Turning, How Undertaker vs. Triple H Came About
- Bret Hart Discusses Vince McMahon Calling Him When He Was In The Hospital After His Stroke, All the Bitterness He Had Towards Vince & WWE
- Linda McMahon’s Trump Super PAC Committed $18.5 Million To Florida On Day Florida Designated WWE As An Essential Business