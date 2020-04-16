wrestling / News

Timothy Thatcher Makes NXT Debut as Matt Riddle’s Partner in Tag Team Title Defense

April 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle Timothy Thatcher NXT

Matt Riddle needed a partner to defend the NXT Tag Team Titles on tonight’s episode, and Timothy Thatcher stepped in. Thatcher made his NXT TV debut on tonight’s episode as Riddle’s mystery partner as named by Pete Dunne, and the two successfully defended the titles against Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong.

Riddle’s co-champion Pete Dunne was unable to defend the titles because he’s stuck in the UK due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. You can see pics and video from the match below:

