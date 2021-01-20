Timothy Thatcher On Proving Himself in the Fight Pit, Paying Homage With His Wrestling Style

Timothy Thatcher steps into the Fight Pit for a second time tonight, and he discussed the match and his distinctive wrestling style in a new interview with Sports Illustrated ahead of the show. You can see some highlights below:

On the Fight Pit match concept: “The Fight Pit is a prime chance for me to show how I believe pro wrestling can be done. I’m very grateful at NXT, they let me be me. And this match is more about the struggle than it is the performance aspect, and Ciampa is definitely the right opponent to bring that out. Our first go [at TakeOver: WarGames] was quite rough, and now we get to follow that up.”

On believing in himself: “There have been times when I asked myself if I was making the right decision, or if I’d picked a path that was too selfish and doomed to fail. At the end of the day, pro wrestling is always about what you believe in and how you think it should be. If you’re not behind it, it’s never going to work. And this is me.”

On his wrestling style: “I want to pay homage to the people that don’t get the respect they deserve. If I can pay a little homage to them, I’ll consider this all a success. And the Fight Pit is a wonderful opportunity to do that because it lets me be in my element.”