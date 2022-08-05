Timothy Thatcher Removed From Pro Wrestling NOAH N-1 Tournament, Replaced By Kinya Okada

Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that Timothy Thatcher was removed from the N-1 Victory tournament due to visa issues. At their DEPARTURE 2022 event earlier today, Kinya Okada defeated Yoshiki Inamura to claim the open spot in the tournament. The tournament begins on August 11 at the Yokohama Budokan and lasts until September 3.

