Timothy Thatcher Set To Appear At MLW Blood and Thunder

ORLANDO — Timothy Thatcher is coming to Orlando and he’s looking for a fight.

Major League Wrestling today announced that the globetrotting heavyweight grappler Timothy Thatcher will compete November 9 in Orlando.

MLW makes its much-anticipated return to Gilt Nightclub November 9 for Blood & Thunder, an MLW FUSION TV taping.

The event is a hot ticket and is tracking to sellout.

Fans can buy tickets now at MLWgo.com.

The event entitled MLW: Blood & Thunder, will have a special matinee bell time of 4:00pm with doors opening at 3:00pm to the general public.

Ticket prices range from $20-$50 with a limited number of Platinum Packages also available.

This event is an all ages event.

There is no dress code for this event but bring your signs as cameras will be rolling for MLW FUSION on beIN SPORTS.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Salina de la Renta • Mance Warner • Low Ki • The Dynasty • Jimmy Havoc • Timothy Thatcher • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • The Hart Foundation • Gringo Loco • Zenshi and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

General Public Doors Open: 3:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 4:00 p.m.