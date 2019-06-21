Timothy Thatcher To Make MLW Debut At Never Say Never

Major League Wrestling has announced that Timothy Thatcher will make his debut for the company at MLW Never Say Never on July 25 in New York City. Here’s a press release:

Widely considered one of the best scientific pro wrestlers in the world, Timothy Thatcher will make his Major League Wrestling debut in New York City this summer.

MLW today announced Timothy Thatcher will debut at MLW: Never Say Never ’19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

While Thatcher’s July 25 match is signed, league officials have yet to disclose who Thatcher will compete against when this exceptional athlete steps foot in an MLW ring for the first time.

Journeying around the world and winning championships in the United Kingdom, Germany and North America, Timothy Thatcher is one of the most feared and respected scientific grapplers in the sport.

Representing Ringkampf, a German based wrestling fight team, Thatcher is revered for his rugged, technical style. Thatcher, ever versatile, is a savvy hybrid wrestler. Shutting down adversaries on the mat and manipulating their joints with punishing submissions, the 6’3″ Californian is a ring general.

With a reputation for believing he is superior to all in wrestling, Thatcher proudly represents the “die matte ist heilig” Ringkampf ideology. This globe traveling grappler is notorious for smashing opponents with a pulverizing European style; adding a crippling dimension to his fight game.

Honing his skills most recently in the United Kingdom and Germany, this submission artist has one of the most effective armbars in the sport including a lethal cross armbar and Fujiwara armbar. Complimenting these joint crippling submissions Thatcher is often known to crumple opponents with his brilliant backdrop driver.

