Timothy Thatcher vs. Tom Lawlor Set for MLW Saturday Night Superfight

– MLW has announced that Tom Lawlor will face Timothy Thatcher for the upcoming MLW Saturday Night SUperfight pay-per-view event. The card is scheduled for Saturday, November 2 at the Cicero Stadium. It will be available via pay-per-view for all major cable and satellite systems, and also digital PPV. You can check out the full announcement below.

THATCHER VS LAWLOR DREAM MATCH NOW OFFICIALLY A SUPERFIGHT

A dream match the world has pondered is now a superfight that will be witnessed worldwide live on Pay-Per-View.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher for MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight on Saturday, Nov. 2 live from Cicero Stadium on Pay-Per-View.

The pay-per-view will be available on all major cable and satellite systems as well digital pay-per-view on iN DEMAND, Vubiquity DIRECTV and DISH.

The pay-per-view will be available to stream live and on demand at FITE TV. You can pre-order at: MLW.tv.

Thatcher called out Lawlor recently after a match, challenging the former World Heavyweight Champion to a superfight.

Lawlor, never one to shy away from a fight spoke candidly outside his Vegas fight camp: “I’m going to make sure that one missing tooth isn’t the only one when I knock the rest of them down his throat.”

4 weeks before the big showdown his opponent is in deep training in Big Bear, California where behind closed doors Thatcher is reportedly training with Douglas James in preparation for Thatcher’s big superfight November 2 live on Pay-Per-View.

MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight starts at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT and will be offered in HD for a suggested price of $19.95.

The expected runtime for the broadcast is approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes.

For more information about MLW and for up-to-date events information, visit www.MLW.com.

Buy tickets starting at $15 at MLWTickets.com