Timothy Thatcher Explains That WWE’s Concept On What Makes A Wrestler Changes

In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Timothy Thatcher shared some details from his experience at NXT and explained what he learned as part of the brand (via Wrestling Inc). Thatcher pulled back the curtain on the production decisions and choices from the promotion and cited the changing philosophy of desired talent characteristics as a defining factor on who is and isn’t acquired or retained by the company. You can find some highlights on the subject and watch the complete episode below.

On the paradigms that inform the production: “WWE is a television show, right? And they have ideas at one point, and certain people fit those ideas, and then the ideas change, and then other people fit those ideas. It’s like any other form of entertainment. It’s not necessarily if you’re good at your job, or good at what you do; it’s what are they looking for at the moment.”

On how the company’s concepts can change: “Thankfully, I got there right before COVID because if I wasn’t working there during COVID, I would’ve been in very bad shape, so I will always be very grateful for them for that. But I got there at the end of when they were really pushing, ‘We want independent talents.’ And it was kind of just the tail end. So then they started, ‘Okay, we want to go back to the way we used to do it, and we want to get athletes and all that stuff. And we want a younger crop.'”