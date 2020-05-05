Tino Sabbatelli Discusses His WWE Release, Remaining Determined To Make It In Wrestling

In an interview with Dan Matha’s The Drop Podcast (h/t Fightful), Tino Sabbatelli confirmed that he was part of the company-wide WWE releases in April.

On his WWE release: “I know the news has broke on social media that WWE, NXT and Tino Sabbatelli have parted ways as of now. I haven’t really been on social media about it, I’m letting it all soak in. I had a long talk with (WWE Senior Director of Talent Development) Canyon Ceman and (head trainer) Matt Bloom about the situation. I don’t think they agreed with the situation or were happy with the situation.”

On remaining determined to make it in wrestling: “They know what I went through to come back. Vince McMahon let go of 40 percent of employees, and I got caught up in that 40 percent. I know I’ve been out two years, but I believe I can bring something special to this industry, so this is not going to be the end-all be all. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity they gave me, but I’m far from being done. That’s the mindset I have. I’m not going to put all my effort into a craft and try to master it, and get these skill sets and throw it to the wayside. It’s something I’m very determined… I understand this is situational, but I don’t think you let a guy like Tino go — in a character presence.”