Tiny Lister Reportedly Experienced COVID-19 Symptoms Before Passing

Tiny Lister’s passing on Thursday came following the actor and former wrestler experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, according to a new report. CNN reports that Lister’s manager Cindy Cowan said Lister got sick a week ago and was experiencing symptoms similar to the virus’ effects.

Lister was found in his home on Thursday and pronounced dead on the scene. Cowan said that Lister couldn’t break and felt weak in the week before he passed, noting, “It literally went so fast.”

The actor canceled filming on a new movie this weekend due to his symptoms, with Cowan said that “Tiny doesn’t miss movies; he took it very seriously.” He also canceled plans for a Zoom panel that was scheduled on Wednesday for a TV festival.

Cowan also told THR that Lister had been diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year and had overcome the virus.

The cause of death has yet to be revealed, and the coroner’s office is investigating the matter.