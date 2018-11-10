Various News: Tiny Lister Appears at WrestlePro’s No Holds Barred Event, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Peyton Royce and Ryback

– Wrestlezone.com reports that actor and former wrestler Tommy Tiny Lister (formerly known as Zeus) appeared at WrestlePro’s No Holds Barred event last night (Nov. 9) and cut a promo during the event. The event was named after the movie, in which he co-starred as the villain Zeus opposite Hulk Hogan. You can check out a clip of his appearance at the event below.

Joey Janela also released a video he did backstage with Lister at the event. That clip posted on Twitter is available below.

Just another Friday…. pic.twitter.com/ylFQUvAwwW — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) November 10, 2018

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* WWE Superstar Peyton Royce turns 26 years old

* WWE Hall of Famer Cowboy Bob Orton turns 68.

* Former WWE Superstar Ryback turns 37 years old.

* And former WWE Superstar Katie Lea Burchill turns 38 today.