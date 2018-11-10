Quantcast

 

Various News: Tiny Lister Appears at WrestlePro’s No Holds Barred Event, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Peyton Royce and Ryback

November 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Wrestlezone.com reports that actor and former wrestler Tommy Tiny Lister (formerly known as Zeus) appeared at WrestlePro’s No Holds Barred event last night (Nov. 9) and cut a promo during the event. The event was named after the movie, in which he co-starred as the villain Zeus opposite Hulk Hogan. You can check out a clip of his appearance at the event below.

Joey Janela also released a video he did backstage with Lister at the event. That clip posted on Twitter is available below.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* WWE Superstar Peyton Royce turns 26 years old
* WWE Hall of Famer Cowboy Bob Orton turns 68.
* Former WWE Superstar Ryback turns 37 years old.
* And former WWE Superstar Katie Lea Burchill turns 38 today.

