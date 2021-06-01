wrestling / News
Title Change at NJPW Road to Dominion Night 1 (Pics, Clips)
– At today’s NJPW Road to Dominion Night 1 event, the team of the Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) beat the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) to recapture the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team titles. Sabre and Taichi have now regained the titles after losing them to G.o.D. last January.
Today’s event also saw the return of Miho Abe in support of Taichi. Miho has been off the events since the start of the pandemic. You can view some highlights and clips from the matchup below:
Glorious reunion leads to Dangerous new tag champions as Miho Abe lends moral support to Dangerous Tekkers title win.
Full report:https://t.co/NMizMujSw7#njpw #njdominion pic.twitter.com/2vVw9u1INm
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 1, 2021
.@zacksabrejr & @taichi0319 "Zack Mephisto"
NO sign-up required, watch FREE ‼︎https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njdominion pic.twitter.com/JsxcWa5vj9
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 1, 2021
.@Tama_Tonga & @TangaloaNJPW "Combination Attack"
NO sign-up required, watch FREE ‼︎https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njdominion pic.twitter.com/1PWKDtCtii
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 1, 2021
／
Road to DOMINION(6/1)を公開‼️
＼
メインはIWGPタッグ選手権試合‼️
G.O.Dが非情にもあべみほを人質に捕らえ、タイチ＆ザック絶体絶命😱
🆚 @taichi0319 & @zacksabrejr × @Tama_Tonga & @TangaloaNJPW
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴無料⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njdominion pic.twitter.com/ENgXEvQnAT
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 1, 2021
因縁のIWGPタッグ戦は25分越え、一進一退の白熱マッチに！
最後は天翔ザックドライバー爆発！
タイチ＆ザックがG.o.Dから悲願の王座奪還！
【6.1後楽園結果】
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/cxbdqXYHdq#njdominion #njpw pic.twitter.com/aUGqXGgjt4
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) June 1, 2021
「トーフボーイどこですか？」
タイチはコロナ復帰即戴冠なるか⁉️
IWGPタッグ王座戦：ザック&タイチ🆚タンガ・ロア&タマ・トンガ#新日本プロレスワールド で明日【6月1日(火)Road to DOMINION】を無料LIVE配信‼️
視聴無料▶︎https://t.co/z1DNREy98D
この機会をお見逃しなく✨#njdominion
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 31, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Discusses Putting Together Creative Plans For Stadium Stampede Match At AEW Double Or Nothing
- Anthony Ogogo Says When ‘The Other Place’ Went Three Hours, He Stopped Watching
- Details On What Happened After AEW Double or Nothing Went Off The Air
- The Young Bucks Mock Roman Reigns and The Shield at AEW Double or Nothing