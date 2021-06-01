Title Change at NJPW Road to Dominion Night 1 (Pics, Clips)

– At today’s NJPW Road to Dominion Night 1 event, the team of the Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) beat the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) to recapture the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team titles. Sabre and Taichi have now regained the titles after losing them to G.o.D. last January.

Today’s event also saw the return of Miho Abe in support of Taichi. Miho has been off the events since the start of the pandemic. You can view some highlights and clips from the matchup below: