wrestling / News
WWE News: Title Change at UK Tapings, 5 Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown Live, WWE Marquee Matches Preview
– There was a title change at today’s WWE UK Tapings from Royal Albert Hall in London, England. It will air next Tuesday on the WWE Network…
Moustache Mountain win NXT Tag Team Titles from Undisputed ERA in London Tyler Bate & Trent Seven, collectively known as Moustache Mountain, became the new NXT Tag Team Champions by defeating Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly during today’s NXT U.K. Championship taping at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The win marks Bate & Seven’s first reign with the NXT tandem title. See how Bate & Seven ended Undisputed ERA’s reign when the NXT U.K. Championship streams on WWE Network this Tuesday, June 26, at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST.
Trent & Tyler win the NXT tag titles!!!! what a bloody match to kick this show off! #NXTUK #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/uUOeHpnUg1
— Dave Green (@dagreeno) June 19, 2018
Moustache Mountain have just defeated The Undisputed Era for the #NXT tag team titles! What. A. Match.#WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/VQk9Oy9tJj
— GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) June 19, 2018
THE LADS FUCKING DID IT #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/0cmRMAADmx
— Dominic 🇩🇪 (@BxrningHammer) June 19, 2018
SPOILER: oh my god! Holy shit! Moustache Mountain are the NEW NXT Tag Team Champions. Just beat Strong and O’Reilly. Amazing match!!! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/KcLnbcTKkD
— Kenny McIntosh (@KennyMc1985) June 19, 2018
NEW #NXT Tag Team Champs! #MoustacheMountain 🙌🏽 #YouDeserveIt #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/EpBvofeRph
— 🤙🏽 (@floramargerine) June 19, 2018
*SPOILER*
New NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!
Moustache Mountain @Tyler_Bate @trentseven #WWEUKCT #WWENXT #WWE pic.twitter.com/YshVMnY7Mu
— Adam (@Adam_Lewis10) June 19, 2018
Whoa!!!! Congratulations! https://t.co/SV5Vjl0IXJ
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) June 19, 2018
A day after #NXTUK brand was announced, more history was made in the iconic @RoyalAlbertHall. Congrats to #MoustacheMountain, your new #NXTTagTeamChampions. @Tyler_Bate @trentseven pic.twitter.com/35F4cuuvpl
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 19, 2018
– WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s WWE Smackdown…
Yep, @ReneeYoungWWE's mind is STILL blown following @WWE #MITB, and now she's here to tell you EVERYTHING you need to know heading into #SDLive tonight! pic.twitter.com/HaMttR2jvT
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2018
– Here is a WWE Marquee Matches preview…