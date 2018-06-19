Quantcast

 

WWE News: Title Change at UK Tapings, 5 Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown Live, WWE Marquee Matches Preview

June 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– There was a title change at today’s WWE UK Tapings from Royal Albert Hall in London, England. It will air next Tuesday on the WWE Network…

Moustache Mountain win NXT Tag Team Titles from Undisputed ERA in London Tyler Bate & Trent Seven, collectively known as Moustache Mountain, became the new NXT Tag Team Champions by defeating Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly during today’s NXT U.K. Championship taping at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The win marks Bate & Seven’s first reign with the NXT tandem title. See how Bate & Seven ended Undisputed ERA’s reign when the NXT U.K. Championship streams on WWE Network this Tuesday, June 26, at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST.

– WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s WWE Smackdown…

– Here is a WWE Marquee Matches preview…

