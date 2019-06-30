wrestling / News
Title Change Happens At Tonight’s ROH TV Taping In Philadelphia (SPOILERS)
James Storm had his first ROH ever at tonight’s TV taping in Philadelphia, where he won the NWA National Championship. During a segment in which Colt Cabana gave Ian Riccaboni an update on his injury, he was challenged by Storm to a championship match and accepted. Storm then defeated him for the title.
Scoop 28: Ian interviews Colt Cabana for an injury update. Out comes James Storm! #ROHPhilly pic.twitter.com/ity8JsBxpZ
— Dave (@DaveMuscarella) June 30, 2019
Scoop 29: James says he has a ref and wants his 5 more minutes NOW. Colt says he's injured and it's not happening right now. Storm attacks Colt. Colt changes his mind and match is on. #ROHPhilly
— Dave (@DaveMuscarella) June 30, 2019
Scoop 30: James Storm makes Colt submit to a half crab is the new NWA North American champion. #ROHPhilly pic.twitter.com/oD78UyEHa5
— Dave (@DaveMuscarella) June 30, 2019
