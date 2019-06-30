wrestling / News

Title Change Happens At Tonight’s ROH TV Taping In Philadelphia (SPOILERS)

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Cary Silkin ROH TV

James Storm had his first ROH ever at tonight’s TV taping in Philadelphia, where he won the NWA National Championship. During a segment in which Colt Cabana gave Ian Riccaboni an update on his injury, he was challenged by Storm to a championship match and accepted. Storm then defeated him for the title.

