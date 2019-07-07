Title Changes Hands at MLW: Kings of Colosseum

– Jacob Fatu beat Tom Lawlor at tonight’s MLW Kings of Colosseum event to capture the MLW Championship. The event was held at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out some clips from the match and images of Fatu after winning the title that were posted on Twitter below.

.@FilthyTomLawlor going for the choke early on but @SAMOANWEREWOLF is too strong #KingsofColosseum pic.twitter.com/CKAInuHGGC — MLW • July 6 • Chicago (@MLW) July 7, 2019

….and now Contra Unit is atop MLW, @SAMOANWEREWOLF (Jacob Fatu) beats @FilthyTomLawlor in your #KingsofColosseum World Heavyweight Title fight. MLW might never be the same. pic.twitter.com/vGA3NMHWnV — MLW • July 6 • Chicago (@MLW) July 7, 2019