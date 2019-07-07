wrestling / News

Title Changes Hands at MLW: Kings of Colosseum

July 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Jacob Fatu beat Tom Lawlor at tonight’s MLW Kings of Colosseum event to capture the MLW Championship. The event was held at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out some clips from the match and images of Fatu after winning the title that were posted on Twitter below.

