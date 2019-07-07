Another Title Change Spoiler for Tonight’s MLW Fusion TV Tapings

– As previously reported, Jacob Fatu beat Tom Lawlor to capture the MLW Championship at tonight’s Kings of Colosseum event in Chicago, Illinois. However, WrestlingInc.com reports that another title change took place at the MLW Fusion TV tapings at the Cicero Stadium after the live KOC show.

AEW talent MJF and Richard Holliday beat The Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart and Brian Pillman Jr.) in a Ladder Match to capture the MLW tag team titles. A challenge for the match was issued earlier at the Kings of Colosseum event before the tapings.

The match is expected to air in the next few weeks on MLW Fusion on beIN Sports.