wrestling / News
Another Title Change Spoiler for Tonight’s MLW Fusion TV Tapings
July 7, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Jacob Fatu beat Tom Lawlor to capture the MLW Championship at tonight’s Kings of Colosseum event in Chicago, Illinois. However, WrestlingInc.com reports that another title change took place at the MLW Fusion TV tapings at the Cicero Stadium after the live KOC show.
AEW talent MJF and Richard Holliday beat The Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart and Brian Pillman Jr.) in a Ladder Match to capture the MLW tag team titles. A challenge for the match was issued earlier at the Kings of Colosseum event before the tapings.
The match is expected to air in the next few weeks on MLW Fusion on beIN Sports.
More Trending Stories
- Batista Explains Why He Won’t Return to the Ring, Why Retirement Match Had To Be Against Triple H
- Shelly Martinez Says She’s Moved Past Her Heat With Batista, Explains Why She’s Thankful To Him Now
- Jon Moxley On How WWE Wrestling Is More Restricted: ‘It’s Like Vince Is In The Ring With You’
- Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Enjoy His Universal Title and Chris Jericho Runs, Talks Getting Advice From Shawn Michaels & Vince McMahon