wrestling / News

Title Changes Hands On AEW Fyter Fest Night One

July 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricky Starks AEW Fyter Fest

We have a new FTW Champion following this week’s Fyter Fest episode of AEW Dynamite. Ricky Starks defeated Brian Cage to capture the title, pinning him with a spear after Powerhouse Hobbs hit Cage with the title. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Cage was the FTW Champion for 377 days after the title was revived by Taz at Fyter Fest last year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Fyter Fest, Ricky Starks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading