Title Changes Hands at AEW Fyter Fest Night Two, NJPW Star Faces Off With New Champion

July 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest

We have a new IWGP United States Championship following the second night of AEW Fyter Fest. On tonight’s Fyter Fest Night Two episode of AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer defeated Jon Moxley to capture the championship. After the match, Bullet Club member Hikuleo, who was at ringside for the show, entered the ring and stared off with the new champion. You can see clips from the match below.

This marks Archer’s second run with the championship, having previously lost the title to Moxley. Moxley’s reign, his second, ends at 564 days.

