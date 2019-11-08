Title Changes Hands At Today’s Smackdown Taping In Manchester (SPOILERS)

WWE is currently taping tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown in Manchester, England, a joint taping that will also include Monday’s RAW.

At the taping, The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) defeated the Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) to win the Smackdown tag team titles. After the match, Imperium from NXT UK arrived and attacked but Heavy Machinery and other Smackdown stars chased them away.

This means that at Survivor Series, it will be The Viking Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The New Day. The match previously featured The Revival.