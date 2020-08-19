wrestling / News

Title Changes Hands at Impact Emergence (Clips)

August 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rohit Raju Impact Emergence

We have a new X-Division Champion following the opening match of tonight’s Impact Emergence. Rohit Raju pinned champion Chris Bey in a triple threat match that also featured TJP to capture the title. Raju had managed to get Bey to accept the match as a triple threat previously, arguing that it would essentially be a handicap match. However, when he got the opportunity he hit Bey with an elevated double stomp to pin Bey and win the title.

This marks Raju’s first run with the X-Division Championship and his first title run in the company. Bey’s run ends at 31 days, having won the title from Willie Mack at Slammiversary 2020.

