wrestling / News
Title Changes Hands at Impact Emergence (Clips)
We have a new X-Division Champion following the opening match of tonight’s Impact Emergence. Rohit Raju pinned champion Chris Bey in a triple threat match that also featured TJP to capture the title. Raju had managed to get Bey to accept the match as a triple threat previously, arguing that it would essentially be a handicap match. However, when he got the opportunity he hit Bey with an elevated double stomp to pin Bey and win the title.
This marks Raju’s first run with the X-Division Championship and his first title run in the company. Bey’s run ends at 31 days, having won the title from Willie Mack at Slammiversary 2020.
It's a trap. #IMPACTonAXSTV @MegaTJP @DashingChrisBey pic.twitter.com/4YIHJwoLI3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020
Innovative abdominal stretch driver by @MegaTJP. #Emergence pic.twitter.com/w8jSfeGMNF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020
.@MegaTJP is tying @HakimZane and @DashingChrisBey in knots. #Emergence pic.twitter.com/A1rwLk0Q8I
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020
AND NEW X-Division Champion – @HakimZane! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/Rx8GWCr3Bw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020
