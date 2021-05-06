wrestling / News
Title Changes Hands on This Week’s MLW: Fusion (Clips)
We have a new World Middleweight Champion following the season finale of MLW: Fusion. On tonight’s show, Myron Reed defeated Lio Rush to reclaim the championship. You can check out the highlights from the match below.
This is Reed’s second run with the title, and ends Rush’s reign at 117 days. Rush won the title at Kings of Colosseum, when he defeated Reed for the belt.
.@TheBadReed with a pair of leg drops on @TheLionelGreen #MLWFusion |
▶️ https://t.co/x7rKaQUS19 pic.twitter.com/OLhmeuON5Y
— MLW on VICE | Saturdays (@MLW) May 5, 2021
NO CAP SPLASH!!!#MLWFusion | @TheBadReed
▶️ https://t.co/x7rKaQUS19 pic.twitter.com/v2xphGkXkU
— MLW on VICE | Saturdays (@MLW) May 6, 2021
AND NEEEEEW!#MLWFusion | @TheBadReed
▶️ https://t.co/x7rKaQUS19 pic.twitter.com/TzWJCcItAg
— MLW on VICE | Saturdays (@MLW) May 6, 2021
