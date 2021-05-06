wrestling / News

Title Changes Hands on This Week’s MLW: Fusion (Clips)

May 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion Myron Reed

We have a new World Middleweight Champion following the season finale of MLW: Fusion. On tonight’s show, Myron Reed defeated Lio Rush to reclaim the championship. You can check out the highlights from the match below.

This is Reed’s second run with the title, and ends Rush’s reign at 117 days. Rush won the title at Kings of Colosseum, when he defeated Reed for the belt.

